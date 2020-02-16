Frederic B. Luddy Sells 40,613 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NOW opened at $356.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.51. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $316,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 818,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $133,017,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

