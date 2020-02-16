Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.54).

DUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Duerr alerts:

Duerr stock opened at €29.35 ($34.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. Duerr has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.81.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.