Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €77.37 ($89.97) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.56.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.