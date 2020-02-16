$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.17 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $905.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

