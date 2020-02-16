Insider Selling: Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 65,374 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 65,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.54, for a total value of C$4,023,132.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,328,342.77.

Shares of TSE OTEX opened at C$63.28 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$49.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 52.30.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

