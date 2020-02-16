Dean Stoecker Sells 30,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $3,636,300.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00.

Shares of AYX opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.80, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.29. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alteryx by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 254,229 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

