Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) CEO Sells $3,236,640.96 in Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.48 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

