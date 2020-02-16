Barclays Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €63.56 ($73.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.