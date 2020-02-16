Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €29.00 by Independent Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.21 ($32.81).

ETR:JEN opened at €26.64 ($30.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

