Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 51,547 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

