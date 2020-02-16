Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 51,547 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
