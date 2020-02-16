Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

LHA opened at €15.21 ($17.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.12 and a 200-day moving average of €15.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

