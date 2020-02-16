Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.62). Urogen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($4.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urogen Pharma.

Several brokerages recently commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $28.06 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $585.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,027 shares of company stock worth $58,987. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

