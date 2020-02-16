Dana C. Russell Sells 250,000 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,222.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $11.27.
VSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.
Vivint Solar Company Profile
Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.