Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMD opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,159,000 after purchasing an additional 257,888 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

