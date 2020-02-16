Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €149.85 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €196.07 ($227.99).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Thursday. Linde has a 12 month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12 month high of €200.60 ($233.26). The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €180.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

