Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of .

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €196.07 ($227.99).

ETR:LIN opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €190.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €180.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde has a 1 year low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 1 year high of €200.60 ($233.26).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

