Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $3,924,600.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

