Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 16.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.