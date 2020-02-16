Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 167,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 167,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.95, for a total value of C$7,674,100.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 633,528 shares in the company, valued at C$29,112,322.13.

TSE ATD.A opened at C$44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$46.25.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.