Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Sells 188,780 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 729.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 1,164,141 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,774,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $34,498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

