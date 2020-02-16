Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.24. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

BBSI stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $621.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

In other news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,468 shares of company stock worth $1,297,678. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

