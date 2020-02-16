Advisory Services Network LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

