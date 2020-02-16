Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Visteon stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

