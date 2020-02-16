Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 879 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

