Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 186,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

