GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GasLog were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. GasLog Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

