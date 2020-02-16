J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $149.24 and a one year high of $196.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.33.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Holdings in Visteon Corp
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Holdings in Visteon Corp
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 879 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 879 Shares of Bottomline Technologies
Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in CDK Global Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in CDK Global Inc
GasLog Ltd Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
GasLog Ltd Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
J & J Snack Foods Corp Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC
J & J Snack Foods Corp Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report