Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 1,104.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

