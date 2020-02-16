Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $31.89 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Washington Federal worth $31,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $71,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 220,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

