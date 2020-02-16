Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

JKE opened at $232.46 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.88 and a fifty-two week high of $232.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.75 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

