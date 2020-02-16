Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,937 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 353,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

