Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $10.40 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

