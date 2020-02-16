Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 35,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,248 shares of company stock worth $12,926,170. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $763.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $799.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.20. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

