Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

