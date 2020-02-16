Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,486 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after buying an additional 111,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.