Advisory Services Network LLC Has $275,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 98,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

SSO opened at $165.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $165.61.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.