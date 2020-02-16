Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,124,196 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,196 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Stantec worth $34,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

