Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 8,981 Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qiwi by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

QIWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of QIWI opened at $20.05 on Friday. Qiwi PLC has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiwi PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

