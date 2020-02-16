Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $24,291,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,249,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 85,195 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.78.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $213.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

