Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 136.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

