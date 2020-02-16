Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIZE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $100.70 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $100.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51.

