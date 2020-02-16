Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 863.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

