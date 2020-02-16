Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,217,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,287,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,255,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 22.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

