AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

