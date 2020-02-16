SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,545 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

