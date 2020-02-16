Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 175 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

Shares of REGN opened at $399.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

