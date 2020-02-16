Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $211.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $215.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

