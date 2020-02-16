Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

