Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TARO. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TARO stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.