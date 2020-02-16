Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TARO. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

