Advisory Services Network LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

MAR stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

